Viral level continues decline in Saskatoon's wastewater

Another decline has been reported by the research team monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater for signs of COVID-19.

Saskatoon's viral load is down 13 per cent after a 35 per cent drop in last week's reported numbers, according to the University of Saskatchewan researchers.

The new data includes samples collected up to April 27.

However, increases were reported in Prince Albert and North Battleford.

North Battleford is measuring its highest-ever levels of viral traces in its wastewater.

Viral loads are up in the city 52 per cent since last week's report from the team. Levels also rose in Prince Albert, by 108 per cent.

North Battleford's sampling period ended on April 22. The most recent Prince Albert samples included in the data were collected on April 25.

Most samples in all three communities were of the BA.2 subvariant, though in Prince Albert BA.1 still makes up 15 per cent.