Viral levels of COVID-19 showing decline, but higher than last back-to-school season

Viral levels of COVID-19 in Ottawa are showing some signs of decline following a plateau through most of August, though levels remain much higher than they were last year at this time.

The latest data from the COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project shows the start of a decline in the amount of virus detected, after a plateau. The viral level in the city is also significantly lower than it was in July.

Ottawa Public Health’s latest COVID-19 dashboard update shows a slight decline in hospitalizations because of an active case, and two deaths since the weekend.

There are 29 residents of Ottawa in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19, with one in ICU. Last Friday, there were 31, according to OPH’s latest data.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 58 patients (as of Aug. 29)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Seven patients (down from 15 patients Aug. 26)

Montfort Hospital: 12 patients (down from 13 patients Aug. 26)

CHEO: Five patients (up from four patients Aug. 26)

Four new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared but the overall number of outbreaks continues to decline. There are 33 outbreaks in OPH’s latest update, down from 40 last Friday.

The new school year is beginning with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions since the start of the pandemic. Ontario’s education minister says the government is aiming to have the most “normal” school year possible. Ottawa’s medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, encourages students to wear masks when in close contact with others; however, the province is not mandating them this year and school boards say masks are optional.

If a student contracts COVID-19 or has symptoms associated with it, the medical officer of health reminds parents and guardians that students must wear a mask in public for 10 days after COVID-19 symptoms clear.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 22 – 28): 39.8 (down from 44.0)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 10 per cent (down from 14 per cent)

Known active cases: 635 (-54)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Aug. 29

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 921,024

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 886,849

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 590,544

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 65 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 in hospital, \1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 23 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 3 in ICU (as of Aug. 23)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 11 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Wednesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 0 in ICU (as of Aug. 19)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 100 in hospital, 3 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, Aug. 19):

4 in group homes

11 in hospitals

10 in long-term care homes

8 in retirement homes

1 in supported independent living homes

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.