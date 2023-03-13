Virgin Radio in Victoria giving away Drake concert tickets

Victoria radio station 107.3 Virgin Radio is giving away tickets for Drake’s concert this August in Vancouver.

The station's "Drake Double Play" contest runs this week during morning and afternoon programming.

Listeners are asked to call in after hearing two songs in a row by the Canadian rapper. The sixth caller will win a pair of tickets to the concert.

The show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on August 28 will feature Drake on his “It’s All a Blur" tour, along with 21 Savage.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 17.