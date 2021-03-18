As the province moves to Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine plan, some are worried about the rise in variant cases.

The Saskatchewan government reported no new variant cases on Thursday. There are 433 presumptive variant cases and 135 confirmed.

Of those, 129 are U.K. variant cases (B1.1.7) and six are South African (B1.351). Eighty-five per cent of Saskatchewan’s variant cases, 121, are in Regina.

Virologist Jason Kindrachuk from the University of Manitoba said the situation is "escalating quickly."

“The idea of being more aware and being more cautious I think is certainly something for us to be quite prudent about right now,” Kindrachuck told CTV News.

While there are two types of variants in the province, Kindrachuk says the U.K. variant is more concerning.

“B1.1.7 by far in the way of my mind is the variant right now that we really need to be mindful of.”

As the weather gets warmer and more people become vaccinated in the coming months, Kindachuck said he hopes the situation will improve.

The opposition NDP’s education critic, Carla Beck, is calling for COVID-19 rapid testing kits to be sent to schools, citing the rise in Variants of Concern (VoC).

“What I’m hearing from school divisions and schools is they do want rapid testing, but they need support from the government. They need clarity, they need clear language, they need clear direction,” said Beck.

In February, the provincial government announced it would be expanding rapid testing, including in schools, but the NDP says none have been used in schools so far.

During a COVID-19 press conference, Health Minister Paul Merriman said the rapid tests are available if school divisions want them.

“They will have to have somebody there to be able to administer the tests. It has to be done in a proper way otherwise we could get a false negative or false positive on that,” Merriman said.