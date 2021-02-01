The North Bay & District Multicultural Centre, in partnership with North Bay and Area Local Immigration Partnership, Réseau de soutien à l'immigration francophone du Nord de l'Ontario and Equity and Inclusion North Bay, are holding a virtual bilingual round table in recognition of Black History Month 2021.

Under the theme, 'Our Shared History,' the event will emphasize the participation and contributions of Black communities to Canadian society and honour their historical legacy, the group said in a news release Monday. It takes place Feb. 3 from 6:30-8 p.m.

"Our panelists will discuss African history in a Canadian context and how people of African descent have shaped Canada’s heritage and identity," the release said.

"Black History Month is an opportunity for Canadians to recognize the innumerable accomplishments and contributions of Black Canadians who, throughout history, have greatly contributed to making Canada the multicultural and compassionate nation in which we live today."

The virtual round table will be livestreamed through our partners’ Facebook pages and accessible through this Eventbrite link. The event is in French, but live translation is available –through the language selection (ENG) option available on Zoom settings.

From 6:30-7:30 p.m., the event features a roundtable discussion with panelists. From 7:30-8 p.m., there will be a virtual visit from Ahmed Hussen, the federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Panelists for the event are Blaise Nadala, Dr. Amdou Ba and Melchior Mbonimpa.