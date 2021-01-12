It was a virtual celebration, but no doubt a special one, for a Mississauga resident who recently turned 100 years old.

Family, friends and caregivers gathered virtually to celebrate the milestone birthday of Dan Morgan.

They sent songs of “Happy Birthday” and video messages to Morgan, who enjoyed from his home at Chartwell Wenleigh Long Term Care Residence.

Morgan’s son-in-law, Alan Watling, put the video collection together.

“Just anything to make him smile, to see that he’s loved and that we’re remembering him,” Watling told CTV News Toronto. “Because we knew with COVID we weren’t going to be able to get into the building to see him.”

Staff at Chartwell Wenleigh helped facilitate virtual calls and an outdoor birthday rally for Morgan’s loved ones on his special day.

“Not being able to physically see him, it’s upsetting,” Danielle Watling, Morgan’s granddaughter, said. “I would love to hold my grandfather’s hand.”

Morgan is a World War Two Veteran Flight Sergeant with the Royal Air Force. He also spent two years as a prisoner of war at Camp Stalag 48.

Family of Morgan said they have marked many special birthday milestones together and were happy to be able to celebrate this one, safely, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just miss him a lot,” Danielle said. “And we want to make sure he feels loved and cared for even though we can’t physically see him at this time.”