Virtual event looks to raise $60,000 for at-risk youth in Simcoe County
Communities across Canada will be bundling up for the 'Coldest Night of the Year.'
In Barrie, Youth Haven is hosting its eighth annual walk in support of at-risk youth.
As the Barrie event will be virtual this year, participants can choose to do a two or five-kilometre walk throughout February.
"What we do is we take them in, we provide them with care, with hope, with everything that they need to basically help turn their lives around," says Lucy Gowers, executive director for Youth Haven.
Youth Haven is the only emergency shelter for youth aged 16 to 24 in Simcoe County.
The walk becomes the organization's biggest event of the year to support vital programs for youth in the community.
So far, Youth Haven has raised $54,000 of its $60,000 goal.
The 'Coldest Night of the Year' is an annual event held across the country that raises money for those experiencing food insecurity or homelessness in the community.
More information on signing up or donating can be found here.
