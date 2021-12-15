Virtual housing affordability summit postponed so governments can tackle Omicron

The Ontario government has postponed a virtual summit on housing affordability due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The summit was to be held Thursday, with Premier Doug Ford, Housing Minister Steve Clark and numerous mayors.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had also been invited to participate.

But in a statement Wednesday, Clark says the province is delaying the meeting until the new year so that all levels of government can focus on combatting the public health crisis.

The provincial and federal governments are mulling new restrictions and a faster COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout due to the Omicron variant, which is far more transmissible than the Delta variant that drove the third wave of the pandemic.

Clark says the Ontario Housing Affordability Summit will now be held Jan. 19, 2022.

(The Canadian Press)