Virtual learning begins as COVID-19 cases hit record levels

Students across Simcoe Muskoka logged on for virtual learning on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in the province.

Grade 2 student Miles Brown said his first day of remote learning went well, but being reunited with his classmates through a screen was tough. "I'm just missing all my friends. Just seeing them online makes me sad."

Miles' parents are both teachers trying to balance helping their two children with virtual learning while teaching their own classes.

"We're basically going from 8 to 3:30 with interchanging schedules, which makes it a challenge, but they have become more self-sufficient," said dad Cam Brown.

Many parents were back juggling work and helping their kids navigate their digital classrooms.

Barrie parent Carrie Maxey said being online has taken a toll on her child's education.

"My daughter has been struggling with school since she started this - being the fourth interruption. She's definitely not at a Grade 2 level."

Maxey said she decided to opt-out of online learning for her child this time around. "I had the mom guilt saying that I won't participate because I'm worried they'll miss out, but I feel a burden has been lifted for my family."

But the decision isn't one the school board encourages.

"We would love to see full participation in remote learning, but recognize that's not possible for all families," said Dawn Stephens, Simcoe County District School Board associate director.

The Ontario government shifted schools to remote learning earlier this week, with the return to in-person learning planned for Jan. 17.

But that timeline could change given the COVID-19 case counts.

"If in two weeks we, in fact, still have an ever-rising case count, we might find that it's very difficult for them [schools] to open again," said Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner.

The local health unit is reporting record infection rates that are five times higher than noted during the third wave.

Meanwhile, Stephens said schools are supplying families with devices, like Chrome Books and WIFI hubs, to help with the transition.

Families are encouraged to contact their school to receive necessary learning equipment.