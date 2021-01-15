A virtual meeting is planned for Kingsville and Harrow residents to showcase a new public school.

The design and plans are completed for the new K-12 school being built off Jespersen Lane in Kingsville.

The public board is seeking input at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening and the presentation will be provided online through a link posted on the GECDSB website.

Anyone wishing to comment, ask questions or make suggestions will be able to do so through e-mail.

The school will be a learning centre for 1,045 elementary and 753 secondary students.

There will also be dedicated space for a community day care.

It will replace Kingsville District High School - along with Jack Miner PS and Kingsville PS.

Graduates of Harrow PS will attend high school in the new building.

At their February Board meeting, the GECDSB Board of Trustees will review the budget and design.

This is another step in the process followed by similar approval anticipated from the Ministry of Education.