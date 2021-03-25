Virtual opening of Winnipeg’s new Inuit art centre begins tonight

Manitobans will be able to get a glimpse of the new Inuit Art Centre at the Winnipeg Art Gallery over the next two evenings, and they don’t have to leave their home to do so.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will officially launch Qaumajuq with a two-night event Thursday and Friday.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. both nights and will be live-streamed on CTV Winnipeg’s website.

(CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)

The event, produced by Eagle Vision, is a documentary-style event, and will show people the inside of the 40,000-square foot building and show some of the items in the collection.

The event will also include performances from Inuit performance collective ArtCirq and hoop dancer Marika Sila, the Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers, singer-songwriter Don Amero, and throat-singers Nikki Komaksiutiksak and Chasity Swan.

Qaumajuq features the largest public collection of contemporary Inuit art in the world, with about 14,000 pieces and another 7,500 on long-term loan.

The space opens to the public on Saturday.

(CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)