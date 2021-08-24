Virtual public info sessions scheduled for East Windsor extension

Residents living in East Windsor have the chance to learn more about and raise concerns regarding the extension of Wyandotte St. E. to Jarvis Ave. that will address transportation and infrastructure needs for the next 20-years.

The focused area is between Riverside Drive to the north, Jarvis Avenue to the east, Little River Road to the south and Banwell Road to the west.

Topics include the extension for vehicular, pedestrian, transit and bikeway connections, along with traffic calming; drainage; and sanitary and storm water sewage along Wyandotte St. E.

The City of Windsor is hosting two on Thursday, August 26, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.