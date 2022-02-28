Virtual reality demo reveals a novel way to design homes for those in need

Windsor-based Invest WindsorEssex (IWE) showcased a virtual reality platform on Monday, that simulates the design of a 3D printed home — It’s a first of its kind approach in Canada.

The ‘VR Cave’ demonstration highlights the partnership the company has with Habitat For Humanity Windsor-Essex and the University of Windsor.

Designers and builders can use this tool to see their finished product before construction takes place.

“The current housing crisis is a complex problem requiring creative and innovative solutions. Leveraging the power of IWE’s Virtual Reality CAVE to simulate the design and construction of these 3D printed homes offers a unique Windsor-Essex made solution to this national problem,” said Stephen Mackenzie, president and CEO of IWE.

“Using virtual reality and simulation capabilities will allow engineering designs and approvals to be expedited and future owners the ability to experience their new home before they are built,” he added.

The pilot project will produce a four-plex, self-contained home. The home will be available through Habitat’s partnership with The Bridge Youth Resource Centre for people in need of attainable housing in Leamington.

“The innovation required for this project goes beyond the printing technology. These will be tiny homes but we also want to make sure they are built for accessibility to meet the needs of all members of our community, said Fiona Coughlin, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex.

At Habitat for Humanity our goal is always to build safe, decent and affordable homes. Through partnering with Invest WindsorEssex, we can be sure we do this before the homes physically exist,” she said.