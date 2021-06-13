Virtual run for Easter Seals

Multiple provinces, including Ontario, participated in a virtual run to bring in much needed funds for Easter Seals.

BioPed Footcare is behind the first-ever Do More Virtual Walk/Run, which took place in communities across Ontario, British Columbia and Nova Scotia. The initiative was put together with Easter Seals Canada, with funds going towards the charity.

Peter Scully is the CEO of BioPed Footcare and says in addition to helping to benefit Easter Seals, the idea was meant to help motivate more physical activity during a time when many have been staying home more than usual.

"We're noticing that people are not moving as much as they had or should be doing previously," says Scully. "The pandemic has had a real impact on folks and we're seeing a lot of foot problems from people who are just starting to move for the first time."

Scully participated himself along with Kevin Collins, the President and CEO of Easter Seals Ontario, doing 5 kilometers around Barrie's waterfront.

Collins was presented with a $10,000 cheque by BioPed, who says the funds are always needed.

"The funds will go towards providing funding for essential equipment, for scholarships, as well as pre-pandemic and post-pandemic we operate two summer camps where kids with disabilities can go for up to 10 days and they are absolutely barrier free, no curbs no restrictions. Kids can be kids and they can do more," Collins says.

