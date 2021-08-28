Virtual tour of Alberta helps raise $1.9M for cancer research

More than 800 riders took part in a new fundraising event for cancer research in Alberta, which has already earned nearly $2 million.

The Enbridge Tour Alberta for Cancer, a unique virtual event, provided an opportunity for Albertans to ride solo or form their own team and safely ride anywhere in the province for any distance they like.

Organizers say the new event builds on the success of 12 years of Enbridge's Ride to Conquer Cancer.

"With the continued support of our partner Enbridge, we are excited to see what happens when Albertans come together to do great things," said Wendy Beauchesne, CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation in a release.

"It has been an inspiring six months of cyclists registering, fundraising, training, inspiring us all and making an unparalleled impact on cancer outcomes for Albertans who show their true Alberta strength though their cancer journey."

Enbridge says it's proud to partner with the new event.

"Our employees and their families have embraced this event and know the importance of raising funds for cancer research and care," said Vern Yu, Enbridge's executive vice-president and president of liquids pipelines.

The money raised from the event will support local research, clinical trials, enhanced care and the discovery of new therapies at Calgary's Tom Baker Cancer Centre, Edmonton's Cross Cancer Institute as well as 15 other clinics across Alberta.

Riders are able to continue raising funds for this year's ride until Oct. 31.