Virtual Wheatley meeting to provide updates on site work and explosion investigation

Municipal officials are planning a virtual meeting to provide updates regarding on-site work and the ongoing investigation into last year’s explosion in Wheatley.

It will be held Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m.

The meeting will also discuss a potential reduction in size of the evacuation zone in downtown Wheatley caused by the explosion at 15 Erie Street North that destroyed a building and required 20 people to seek medical aid.

As a result of the explosion in August 2021, 67 households and 44 businesses and not-for-profit organizations had to be evacuated. There were no fatalities.

The meeting will be viewable on the municipal Facebook site and YouTube channel. No registration is needed.

Following a presentation, questions submitted onscreen will be submitted to a panel including municipal officials and others.