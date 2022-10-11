Virus levels in Saskatoon wastewater remain stable

Saskatoon wastewater levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 remained relatively unchanged for the week of October 5, decreasing by just 0.2 per cent over the previous week.

Levels of the BA.5 variant of the virus remained high, according to researchers, because the viral load is greater than the 10-week average.

Prince Albert saw a significant decrease in viral load in its wastewater, with levels dropping 61 per cent over the previous week as of Oct. 3.

The viral load in North Battleford wastewater dropped by over 12 per cent, an indication infections in that city are dropping, according to University of Saskatchewan research.

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan’s Global Institute for Water Security have been tracking the changing levels of SARS-CoV-2 in the wastewater of Saskatoon, Prince Albert and North Battleford as markers of the expected change in COVID-19 case levels.