Virus levels up 461 per cent in Saskatoon wastewater

The latest University of Saskatchewan wastewater data shows that levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 have shot up over 461 per cent since last week.

Researchers at the Global Institute for Water Security compile the average viral load of SARS-CoV-2 from three daily samples per week of the wastewater in Saskatoon, North Battleford and Prince Albert.

According to researchers, people start shedding the virus about 24 hours after infection. Higher levels of virus in the city’s waste water can be an early warning of COVID-19 outbreaks.

The viral load is up significantly over last week, but it is still lower than the ten-week average, according to the report.

Levels of the virus in North Battleford’s wastewater stayed relatively flat over the last week.

Prince Albert saw an increase of about 83 per cent.

New data is released every Monday.