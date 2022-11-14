Virus levels up 461 per cent in Saskatoon wastewater
The latest University of Saskatchewan wastewater data shows that levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 have shot up over 461 per cent since last week.
Researchers at the Global Institute for Water Security compile the average viral load of SARS-CoV-2 from three daily samples per week of the wastewater in Saskatoon, North Battleford and Prince Albert.
According to researchers, people start shedding the virus about 24 hours after infection. Higher levels of virus in the city’s waste water can be an early warning of COVID-19 outbreaks.
The viral load is up significantly over last week, but it is still lower than the ten-week average, according to the report.
Levels of the virus in North Battleford’s wastewater stayed relatively flat over the last week.
Prince Albert saw an increase of about 83 per cent.
New data is released every Monday.
-
Attempted murder suspect sought by Calgary policeThe victim told had been assaulted and shot at.
-
'We've had severe injuries': Cape Breton care home staff rally against workplace violenceFront-line staff and union supporters demonstrated Tuesday outside Breton Ability Centre in Sydney River, N.S.
-
Drug shortages worsen across Canada, extend beyond kids' pain and fever medsDrugstore shortages in Canada are now extending beyond children's pain and fever medication into other over-the-counter and prescription drugs as supply problems worsen across the country.
-
Former paramedic sentenced for voyeurismA former Middlesex-London paramedic was sentenced after being found guilty of four counts of voyeurism involving four female victims.
-
Here's when you can expect your phone to sound during Wednesday's Alert Ready testA nationwide test of Alert Ready, Canada’s national public alerting system, will take place Wednesday.
-
'It's still sinking in': First-time Winnipeg author shortlisted for Governor General's Literary AwardsA first-time author’s book of essays detailing her haunting escape from a long-term, abusive relationship has landed her on the shortlist for this year’s Governor General’s Literary Awards.
-
'No plans' by Saskatchewan government to loosen licence requirements for truckersThe Saskatchewan government is seeking to reassure the families of those killed or injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that it will not be loosening rules for truck driving licences.
-
Council discussing Sean Chu’s future, as mayor says he photographed her personal vehicle licence plateCalgary city council is holding a special meeting regarding Coun. Sean Chu, who was scheduled to be deputy mayor in December.
-
'They're very hard to find': Manitoba Christmas tree farms preparing for slow year due to tree shortageChristmas tree farms in Manitoba are preparing for a down year due to a shortage of trees throughout the country and North America.