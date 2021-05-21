Visitation to expand at Sask. care homes on May 30

Restrictions in Saskatchewan long-term care homes will be eased further on May 30, under the province’s reopening strategy.

In 10 days residents will be permitted to welcome an unlimited number of visitors indoors, two at a time. A maximum of four visitors will be permitted outdoors.

“Care home visitation will continue to be limited to compassionate reasons only until May 30, except for fully vaccinated residents of homes where 90 per cent of residents have been fully vaccinated and three weeks have elapsed since the last second dose vaccinations,” the province said in a news release,

Restrictions in care homes will be further eased once the province achieves Steps 2 and 3 of its Reopening Roadmap.

Step 2, which is expected to occur in the third week of June, will see all long-term care residents be permitted four visitors at a time indoors and nine visitors at a time outdoors. Step 3, set for mid-July, is still under development by the chief medical health officer.

"This has been a difficult time for many families and we want to thank them for their cooperation and look forward to continuing to work together to keep their loved ones safe." Scott Livingstone, Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO, said.

Family and support workers are reminded to follow guidelines on masking physical distancing and hand hygiene.