Visitor restrictions are easing at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

The Barrie hospital announced it would allow one visitor per patient back into the building once a week for one hour.

In a statement Thursday, the hospital's president and CEO Janice Skot said strict measures would remain in place until it was safe to allow more visitors inside. "We recognize the important role a loved one plays in a patient's recovery," she added.

The phased visitation plan requires visitors to schedule times in advance by calling the inpatient unit on the day of the planned visit.

Hospital staff will screen visitors for COVID-19 symptoms, and all visitors must wear a hospital-provided face mask.

"Cloth masks or any other face-covering from home will not be accepted," the hospital's release stated.

Visitations will resume Friday.