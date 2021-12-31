Visitor restrictions tightened at RVH as Omicron cases mount

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is implementing further visitor restrictions as the Omicron variant continues to wreak havoc throughout the area.

RVH won't be allowing visitors to accompany most patients when it comes to same-day surgery or outpatient procedures.

The new restrictions are in place for patients having procedures in the operating room, endoscopy suites and interventional radiology or in the cardiac intervention unit.

Patients in the emergency department may have one visitor if support is required. It also needs to be approved by the care team.

Visitors will not be permitted at the 27-bed unit at the IOOF or on the Surgery 3 unit at the RVH’s main campus due to current COVID-19 outbreaks.

Most of the hospital’s other units remain in Step 1 of its visitor policy that sees one visitor per patient once a week for one hour. All visits must continue to be booked by reaching out to the patient care unit directly.

Visitors must also show proof of double-vaccination and identification or proof of a valid exemption.

Exceptions to the policy may be made for those dealing with end of life, childbirth and pediatrics, along with those in the neonatal intensive care unit and other vulnerable patients.

“We understand how difficult it will be for patients and their loved ones, but the threat of Omicron is too great,” said Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO.

“The safety of our staff and, most importantly, the patients entrusted to our care must remain our top priority. These strict measures will stay in place until it is determined safe to lift them.”

After being screened, all visitors must go straight to the patient area without visiting any other place. That includes the food court, Café Royale and other common areas.

RVH is asking any visitors to the hospital’s main campus or IOOF, who have tested positive with the virus within five days of visiting, to notify its Infection Prevention and Control department at 705-728-9090, ext. 44555.

Further information surrounding visiting restrictions can be found on the RVH website.