In a Dec. 25 statement, Cassellholme long-term care home in North Bay confirmed that visitor had tested positive for COVID-19, but a second test has now returned negative and the LTC home says the risk to exposure has been eliminated.

"The (North Bay Parry Sound District) Health Unit has not recommended an outbreak at this time and have said that the risk of exposure is low," Cassellholme said on its website.



"The visitor is being re-tested (Dec. 26)."



The visitor has since retested negative and Casselholme say the risk of exposure has now been eliminated.

The LTC home is still taking precautions with essential staff required to show proof of their negative result and weekly testing to begin over the next 48 hours.



"Effective December 26th, all essential caregivers to Cassellhome will be required to show proof of their negative COVID-19 results. This includes essential caregivers tested at Casselholme. Tablets will be available at the front desk to view test results," read the update

"Weekly COVID testing takes effect December 29th for all essential caregivers and staff. Casselholme will contact all essential caregivers to an appointment time."

"Remember, only essential caregivers residing in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit Area will be allowed to visit," the post said.

"If you are unsure if you live in this district, a map is available at the myhealthunit.ca."