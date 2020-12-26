A visitor to the Cassellholme long-term care home in North Bay has tested positive for COVID, the home said Dec. 25.

"The (North Bay Parry Sound District) Health Unit has not recommended an outbreak at this time and have said that the risk of exposure is low," Cassellholme said on its website. "The visitor is being re-tested (Dec. 26)."

Further information will be provided once it becomes available, the home said.

"Remember, only essential caregivers residing in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit Area will be allowed to visit," the post said. "If you are unsure if you live in this district, a map is available at the myhealthunit.ca."