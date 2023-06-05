Visitors asked to postpone trips to Gatineau Park due to wildfire risk

The National Capital Commission is asking residents to consider postponing trips to Gatineau Park because of a growing fire risk.

Wildfires are burning across Quebec and Ontario. According to Quebec's forest fire prevention organization SOPFEU, there is an extreme fire risk in the Outaouais region, with no immediate sign of relief.

FIRE BAN ⚠ | Current risk level upgraded to extreme.



Please respect all restrictions in place, and consider postponing or limiting your visit, to reduce the risk of fire outbreaks.



Let’s work together to protect our Park.



More info @sopfeu : https://t.co/3l4LYCZJHr | #ottnews https://t.co/U2vyCzMMZi

An open air fire ban has been in place for a week, prohibiting open fires in campgrounds, picnic areas and beaches.

The NCC says visitors should consider coming another day or limiting their trips.

"Please respect all restrictions in place, and consider postponing or limiting your visit, to reduce the risk of fire outbreaks," the NCC said on Twitter. "Let’s work together to protect our park."

There are 164 wildfires burning in Quebec, at least 114 of which are considered out of control according to provincial officials. The fires are creating so much smoke that Gatineau is under a smog warning.