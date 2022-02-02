Visitors can Show Your Love in February at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo

Love will be in the air this month at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.

From park discounts to the popular adult-only In the Heat of the Night event, the zoo is bringing back its Show Your Love campaign during the month of February in support of wildlife convention.

“We are fortunate to have a passionate community behind us who have shown the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo some big love over the past year through zoo visits, memberships, financial support and online encouragement,” said Alison Archambault, director of brand & engagement.

“Show Your Love is a way for us to give back by bringing some added joy to a zoo visit, whether through ‘surprise and delight’ moments on park or providing some safe and fun things for our community to do during the winter.”

The month-long campaign kicked off on Tuesday and includes:

The Penguin Walk, presented by RE/MAX. Included with daily admission the Penguin Walk takes place at 10:30 a.m. daily (weather permitting);

During the month of February, Connect, Engage, and Inspire. Members receive discount day admission for guests (the guest gets in for $10, children under age three are still free);

Surprise & Delights - Throughout February, the zoo will be sharing some special Valentine’s themed enrichment with the animals they love and care for;

Lock in Your Love - Bring a lock to the zoo during the month of February to ‘Lock In Your Love’ on the metal heart. Make it memorable by inscribing your sweetheart’s name, initials, an important date, a significant place or something else that holds a special meaning in your heart. Make a wish and lock it in;

ZooCare: Adopt a Species - Show your love for animals and wildlife conservation by symbolically adopting an animal through the zoo’s ZooCare program;

In the Heat of the Night (Adults-only 18+) - Enjoy a romantic four-course dinner followed by a cheeky exploration about how animals show their love in the wild. This is a separately ticketed, after-hours event. Feb. 14 has sold out. Tickets are still available for Feb. 12 and 13 (almost sold out). Day admission tickets cannot be used for entry, and;

Safari Sunday Brunch & Valentine’s Brunch – On Feb. 13 a special menu and décor await, before you set out to explore the zoo with your family and friends. Brunch is a separately ticketed experience.

Visitors age 12 and older will be required to provide proof of one of the following before being permitted entry:

Alberta government-issued QR code (paper or digital) proving COVID-19 double vaccination (with the second dose received two weeks or more prior to date of attendance):

Valid identification that matches the vaccine record is required for adults 18 years and over.

First Nation, out-of-province and Canadian Armed Forces vaccine records are accepted proofs of vaccination, as is the ArriveCan app and valid international travel identity document; or

Proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken within the previous 72 hours prior to entrance (either PCR or Rapid Test); or

Valid proof of medical exemption.

Mask wear is also mandatory for all visitors aged two and up inside all Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo buildings (including Kitamba Café, washrooms, and retail shops) in accordance with the provincial and AHS guidelines.

Tickets and more information can be found online.