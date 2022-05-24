Visitors get trapped on Wonderland rides after power outage during Ontario storm

A power outage at Wonderland led to a scary situation after guests were trapped on rides for about 30 minutes during the severe Ontario storm this weekend.

In a video posted to TikTok on Sunday, which has since been viewed more than 1.3 million times, people can be seen stuck on a ride as the park gets pummelled by heavy wind and rain.

"Oh my god, they're just stuck on it," the person recording the video can be heard saying. "They're just stuck there."

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Wonderland said they began to close rides Saturday morning due to “a sudden, severe thunderstorm approaching the park.”

They said the ride seen in the TikTok video is the Behemoth, one of the park's largest rollercoasters.

"A power outage occurred shortly after and several rides, including the Behemoth roller coaster, halted with guests onboard,” Wonderland spokesperson Grace Peacock said. "Ride operations and maintenance staff worked to evacuate guests as quickly and safely as possible."

Peacock said guests on the Behemoth were stuck on the ride for about 30 minutes, but no one was injured.

According to Wonderland’s safety procedures, rides are not operated when lightning or inclement weather is nearby.

"The park has a lightning detection system that tells us when lightning is within eight kilometres, 13 kilometres and 15 kilometres of the park," the park says.

"Rides are staged to be shut down according to this information, based on their height and dynamic. So it might look like clear skies over Leviathan when we temporarily close it, but our staff could be seeing something very different on the radar."