Visitors must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter the Ottawa Hospital

Bring your proof of COVID-19 vaccination with you if you are visiting someone at the Ottawa Hospital.

Starting today, Ottawa's largest hospital will require visitors to be fully vaccinated to enter the Civic Campus, the General Campus and the Riverside Campus.

"Hospitals in the Champlain region are supportive of Ontario’s plan to require proof of vaccination to access businesses," said the Ottawa Hospital in a statement.

"COVID-19 vaccination is effective at reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death, and therefore protects our health-care system from becoming overwhelmed. That is why, in the coming weeks, hospitals in the region will begin requiring proof of vaccination for visitors entering the hospital. Hospitals are putting in place plans to implement this direction."

The Ottawa Hospital said beginning Sept. 27, it will require all visitors be fully vaccinated, and show proof of vaccination when entering the hospital.

"This is to ensure the safety of everyone in the hospital."

The hospital says the vaccination requirement is only for visitors, not patients visiting the hospital for appointments or medical care. People accompanying someone to the hospital for a medical appointment will need to be fully vaccinated.

CHEO also requires all visitors to be fully vaccinated to enter the hospital. Parents and caregivers accompanying a child are asking to be vaccinated, but will still be permitted to enter CHEO if unvaccinated.

The Montfort Hospital is now asking visitors and people accompanying patients to an appointment their vaccination status.

Beginning Oct. 6, visitors will need to show that they have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days.