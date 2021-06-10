Visitors on private property do not have to be designated: province

The province has offered some clarification to the new public health orders that will soon take effect.

On Wednesday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced a slight change to the current health orders.

The changes will allow Manitobans to gather outside on private property with a limit of five visitors plus household members, and to gather in groups limited to five people total on public property.

The five visitors on private property can be from no more than two other households at one time.

A provincial spokesperson told CTV News on Thursday that people do not have to designate the individuals they gather with on public or private property.

The changes will take effect 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

Premier Brian Pallister, along with Roussin announced a reopening plan Thursday afternoon which revolves around vaccine uptake.

The plan consists of hitting certain vaccine numbers by certain dates. If the targets are hit, the province will make changes to the public health orders, such as capacity limits for businesses.