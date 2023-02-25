Visits suspended on third floor of Moncton hospital due to norovirus outbreak

Visits have been temporarily suspended on the third floor of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton due to a norovirus outbreak in the unit.

The Vitalité Health Network made the announcement on Friday.

The ban applies to all general visitors as well as designated support persons.

Designated support persons are permitted to be present at the hospital for end-of-life patients.

The health network said the visitation ban will stay in place until further notice.