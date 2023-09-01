'Visual representation of community': New murals at Assiniboine Park honouring Indigenous youth

New murals at Assiniboine Park are uplifting the voices of Indigenous youth and celebrating Indigenous teachings and connections to nature.

They are called ‘The Sister Murals,’ and they were created by artist Kale Sheppard.

The art consists of two separate, but connected pieces. One of the murals reflects the Seven Sacred Teachings and two spirits in the community, while the other shows how Indigenous people can turn their past struggles into seeds for a better future.

“The high-level intention of [the murals] is to create the visual representation of community, nature and tradition,” said Lee Spence, a program facilitator for the Indigenous Storytelling Program.

The murals are meant to amplify the voices of the youth in the Indigenous Storytelling Program – an initiative that’s helping to strengthen intergenerational relationships.

Through the program, which is a partnership between the Assiniboine Park Conservancy and the Seven Oaks School Division, youth gather at the park during the summer to learn about their ancestral ways through teachings, storytelling, and songs.

Sheppard worked with these youth to gain direction on what should be featured in the murals.

Sarah Thomas, a program participant, said the murals are just the beginning.

“With these murals, it’s just a start to what the years [ahead] are going to come to,” she said.

“Next year and the years after, I hope that it’s the seed, we’re planting the seed for more Indigenous youth to speak up more.”

The murals are now on display at the park’s nature playground.