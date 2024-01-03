Viterra may lock out Sask. workers after strike notice
Viterra Canada may consider a lockout if an agreement cannot be reached with Grain and General Services Union (GS) Locals 1 and 2.
In a response from Viterra a day after the 72-hour strike notice, Jordan Jakubowski, VP of Human Resources for Viterra Canada said the company remains “cautiously optimistic” that they will be able to reach an agreement before a strike.
Both parties are resuming bargaining on Jan. 3 and 4 with a government-appointed mediator.
However, if an agreement is not reached by Jan. 5 at 2 p.m., the company says it may lock workers out.
In the event of a strike, Viterra says it has contingency plans to minimize disruption.
Workers rejected Viterra’s last offer following a vote on Dec. 15.
The union says it's calling for "reliable" wage increases, greater work-family balance, health and safety, and greater respect in the workplace.
-
City mulls $30M plan for Millennium Library parkade repairsCity Hall is considering a plan to put $30 million worth of upgrades into the Millennium Library parkade to keep it open.
-
'Times are hard': New parking metres, time limits worry central Edmonton business leadersThe signs say "coming soon" but this impending arrival doesn't appear to be generating much excitement.
-
Suspect sought after verbal fight results in man being assaulted in downtown TorontoPolice are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man in downtown Toronto more than two months ago.
-
City wants residents to give input on commemorative street namingThe City of Ottawa wants to hear from people to modernize its current street naming policy.
-
Councillors raising questions about LRT maintenance after latest shutdownOne day after the city’s light rail system was partially shutdown for a structural inspection, some councillors want to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
-
Man, 42, allegedly locked woman in washroom of Toronto restaurant and sexually assaulted herA 42-year-old man allegedly locked a woman in a downtown restaurant washroom before sexually assaulting her and taking some of her belongings, Toronto police said.
-
Calgary astronaut prepares for upcoming Artemis II missionThis year could be a historic one when it comes to Canada's involvement in space exploration, and Alberta will be well represented in the country's ongoing pursuit of the final frontier.
-
Muslim community to reopen 'deep wound' caused by London, Ont. truck attackA two-day sentencing hearing will begin Thursday for the man convicted of killing four members of the same Muslim family in June of 2021. Members of Windsor’s Muslim community plan to attend to offer support.
-
Toronto police investigating hate-motivated arson, graffiti at deli in North YorkToronto police are investigating suspected hate-motivated arson and graffiti at a deli in North York on Wednesday.