Vloggers travel to Sudbury in search of the best 'porketta'

For Joseph DeBenedictis and Jason Holler they don’t wait around when it comes to the big questions.

The pair, one from Canada and one from the United States, visit different locations between the two countries using their adventures as a way to explore new locations, find the best food the city has to offer, and keep in touch.

“It started because I worked in Buffalo for eight years,” explained DeBenedictis. “I’m from Toronto and I lived there for three years and I worked with Jason very closely for those eight years and it was a natural conversation that him and I had about American vs. Canadian things.”

DeBenedictis says as he continued to cross the boarder every day for work it was a natural conversation that the two of them had regularly. Eventually turning it into a vlog series comparing American vs. Canadian.

“For me it’s much more about just enjoying the experience with [Joseph] and I think these trips and these conversations that we have are just ways for Joseph and I to remain connected even though we don’t work together anymore,” said Haller fondly known as ‘The American.’

In October that meant the duo visited Sudbury, for the first time ever, in search of the best ‘porketta.’

“We were able to get together again for the first time in two years because the border had opened up and this became our first road trip in two years,” said DeBenedictis.

The trip didn’t come without planning.

“Joseph, when he plans trips, he plans it based on how much food he can fit in his belly at one time,” said Holler.

“So it doesn’t matter how many places we go to his goals are always ‘lets find as many restaurants, as many places we can eat at as possible’ while I’m just struggling to keep up most of the time.”

The pair visited four different locations in the city:

Regency Bakery

Trevi’s Restaurant

JD’s Smokehouse

Peppi Panini

They also tested out their ‘porketta’ and rated each one on a scale of 1-10 nickels.

“They were all very good,” said DeBenedictis “and it depends on what you like. If you want more standard ‘porketta’ on a bun, you know, I think Regency Bakery and Trevi was real good and I think if you want next level you go Peppi Panini.”

“I still dream of that sandwich,” he adds.

Holler agrees that his favourite was also Peppi Panini even with it being the last location of the day when the pair were already very full.

“You always try the original of something,” said Holler. “You always try what is the local, what are you supposed to do? So you try that first and then you work your way through multiple variations of that same thing.”

The friends have been creating different YouTube videos sharing their adventures with the rest of the world in hopes of bringing people closer together, sparking a conversation and making people laugh.

“The ultimate goal is to bring our friendship closer together and the countries because there is so much divide in the world, even within the countries,” said DeBenedictis. “This is a way, even with this logo that Jason beautiful put together it’s AmeriCan, we’re different but we’re the same really and we’re all one and celebrate our differences and become closer together as friends and nations.”

Holler says the experience has also been eye opening on a different level.

“The one thing that surprised me the most after starting this series was just how many people have relationships across the boarder,” he said. “Whether it’s friends, family, husband, wife and they’re just always fighting internally in their own house about ‘no this is better’ or ‘I grew up with this’ so they enjoy watching us compare these things and know that they’re not alone in that journey.”

The pair says they have big ideas on the agenda with the next episode featuring Holler watching The Grey Cup in Hamilton for his first CFL (Canadian Football League) game.

Adding that after reading the comments on their Sudbury YouTube trip that they missed a few restaurants that they might need to re-visit when it comes to naming their favourite ‘porketta.’