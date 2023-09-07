Volleyball court ‘serves’ opportunities downtown

Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino had his game face on Thursday morning.

“I have no comment. I'm here to win,” said a focused Agostino as he prepared to team up with Coun. Jim Morrison for the first Council Cup.

Their opponents were fellow Councillors Angelo Marignani and Kieran McKenzie.

Marignani and McKenzie came out victorious, but the real winner is the downtown core.

“There was needles and pits and garbage in here and today we're diving around on sand playing beach volleyball,” said Agostino.

Downtown BIA Chair Chris MacLeod was enthusiastic when talking about what the court will mean to the downtown area when this weekend’s Beach Bash in done.

“The possibilities are limitless in terms of what we can do now with this space thanks to Mr. Khan and his generosity of allowing us to use this space,” said MacLeod.

In 2011, a fire leveled the Blind Dog, a building that stood on the site since 1937. In 2016, what was left of the building was demolished leaving nothing behind but an empty lot.

Today, 300 tonnes of sand has transformed the dormant space into what will be a vibrant venue for Beach Bash 2023.

“It's for the community,” said co-organizer Neil McTavish. “That's what it was built for and we're going to make good use of the time we have here.”

MacLeod says the space will be available to them for the next three years or until the owner decides what's next for the property, “We want to activate as many spaces as we can downtown and this is just the start, I hope, of what we're able to do with empty spaces.”

As a bonus, local artist Denial will be leaving his imprint on a large wall next to the court creating ambiance and spirit for the downtown core.

“Denial is running a festival in October called Free For All Wall, and through our participation with that event, we were able to negotiate to have this wall painted,” said MacLeod.

The Downtown BIA plans to create a website for potential users and to continue using the property through the winter months.

“More to follow on what we want to do with it come the Christmas season,” MacLeod said.