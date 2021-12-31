Vollmer Complex to temporarily close following COVID-19 exposure

The Vollmer Complex in LaSalle has closed after a number of positive COVID-19 cases were reported to have visited the recreation centre.

The town says it is with an abundance of caution it decided to close the complex Thursday after becoming aware of individuals with positive cases of COVID-19 who were in the Vollmer Complex this week.

It is anticipated the complex will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 5 after the situation is reassessed and an update will be provided the day before.

The town says credits will be placed on account for anyone who paid for activities in advance on these days.

Anyone who visited the Vollmer Complex this week is asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.