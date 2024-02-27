Vollmer pool reopens again after swim student steps on glass

The pool at the Vollmer Complex has reopened again.

It was initially closed after a deer broke into the aquatic centre over the weekend and took a dip in the pool. The pool reopened, but then closed and has now reopened a second time.

"Divers performed an extensive sweep of the pool in the aquatic centre at the Vollmer Centre this morning and have advised administration that they believe it is safe for patrons to be allowed back in the pool for normal operation and programming beginning at 4:30 pm today. The hot tub will remain closed at this time,": said the town on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the town on Monday evening, “a swim participant stepped on a piece of glass at the bottom of the pool during a swim lesson [Monday] afternoon. As a result, the aquatic centre will be closed until further notice.”

The statement goes on to say that, although the pool had been vacuumed for several hours and was also backwashed, it was difficult to see glass on the bottom of the pool.

Staff are considering further maintenance options and have obtained the services of a scuba diver to scan the bottom of the pool.

All lessons are cancelled and a credit will be applied to each participant’s account.

The town announced “normal operation and programming” as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, before closing the pool area a second time around 7 p.m.