Volunteer collective aims to make Amherstburg the best small town in Ontario

A collective of volunteers have joined together to help inspire a thriving community in Amherstburg.

THRIVE Amherstburg is made up of a 12-person volunteer board of directors with diverse backgrounds and professions has the goal of inspiring a thriving community by “creating connections between best practices and good local governance” the collective’s mission states.

““To be universally viewed as the best small town in Ontario and in Canada is certainly achievable. We can bring about positive change with evidence and science based decisions to help Amherstburg Thrive!” says Richard Peddie, Co Chair, THRIVE Amherstburg. “Alongside our Board of Directors, THRIVE Members will be prepared to respectfully use their positive voice to engage and inspire the residents of Amherstburg.”

As a collective, the team’s goals focus on the guiding principles of placemaking. Some of Thrive’s initial placemaking objectives include affordable housing, parks, public art, and active transportation — all in an effort to create a town that thrives.

For more information about the collective visit THRIVE Amherstburg’s website.