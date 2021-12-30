Volunteer dedication keeps outdoor rinks in Cornwall, Ont. up and running

Maintaining an outdoor skating rink is no easy task, and in the city of Cornwall, their outdoor rinks all depend on a dedicated group of volunteers.

Like Cornwall resident Corey Stone, who when not at home or work can be found at the King George Park on Seventh Street West.

"This rink here is where I spent most of my days as a child growing up right up to my adult years," Stone said with a big smile.

The self-described 'Rink Rat' is one of the many volunteers that shovel, flood and maintain outdoor rinks across the city.

"I've been out here three times so far this year and there's no ice, just shovelling and getting things ready. About two hours a day on any given day," Stone said. "It's a lot of work and commitment for sure."

A family affair, his fiancé Cheyenne Leger also helps with the upkeep, which is not easy work.

"Shovelling this big rink it takes a lot of energy, it makes your arms sore but it's worth it," Leger said. "I find it's nice for us to get out together too to do something."

The city of Cornwall shifted to volunteer upkeep of its outdoor rinks a couple years ago, a move that has seen success according to Lorne Taillon, recreation and programming supervisor for the city.

"It has been very successful. The volunteers work so hard at it and they are so dedicated," Taillon said. "Some of them create Facebook pages and people help message if they need help or they will get a group together to help water or shovel the rink."

While the city helps with rink set up by placing the boards and tarps down, it all comes down to the volunteers to keep them maintained.

"We have specific volunteers to volunteer to operate a rink in all the different neighbourhoods in town," Taillon said. "They have the hard part. They do all the hard work, the cold work, the wet work but they put a lot of heart in it and make the rinks happen and the kids smile so it's wonderful."

Taillon says that last year the city had 10 rinks around town. Right now, volunteers are currently maintaining six rinks, with the city looking for more.

"We're short a few volunteers for a couple of rinks. We have the boards up, the tarp down just need some volunteers so we could be up to eight this season," Taillon said.

"Anybody else looking to volunteer in Cornwall, I say jump on board and get involved," said Stone. "All you need is a few hours a week really, a shovel and just some drive, some motivation."

"To get involved with the community, to feel like you are part of the team, that's what it's all about," he said.

Stone and his family were recognized by the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce in 2021 for his hard work and dedication at the King George Rink last winter.

He says the reward of seeing kids out enjoying themselves in the winter; far outweigh all of the hard work.

"It's definitely a sense of feeling together as part of the community, giving back, helping out whenever you can," Stone said. "For me it gets me out of my own life for a couple hours a day just gets my mind frame right. Just to be outside with nature in the cold (and) gives me a reason to be outside."

"I know our community really appreciates it," added Leger. "We've had a lot of inquiries already about 'Is it ready? When's it going to be ready?' So people are getting anxious so that's good."

"We also enjoy coming out to the rink to skate together too so it's a win-win," she added. "We help the community and it helps us as well."

Taillon noted the rinks are a bit behind this year because of the mild temperatures.

"On a good year, we've got ice ready and skating at this point," he said. "Hopefully in a week, week and a half depending on how the weather turns we can get the running and they usually go 6-8 weeks in a good season."

"Maybe a late start will just give us a later finish date," Taillon smiled.

Doing some shovelling on the rink, the crew admits they are only waiting for one final ingredient.

"Cold weather!" said Stone. "Bring on the cold weather and some snow!"

Anybody looking to volunteer to maintain outdoor rinks in Cornwall can call Lorne Taillon at 613-938-9898, ext. 2.