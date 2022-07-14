Volunteer group launches Regina Abortion Support Network to address barriers

A group of volunteers has launched the Regina Abortion Support Network (RASN) in an effort to reduce barriers for people seeking access to abortions in Saskatchewan.

Talks of a support group began in 2019, according to RASN co-organizer Julian Wotherspoon. However, the recent Roe V. Wade ruling catapulted the conversation.

“With questions about abortion access hitting the news cycle again, we really saw the opportunity to get people while their attention was on this issue,” Wotherspoon said.

RASN aims to address a number of physical, emotional and financial barriers for people including travel, cost and stigma.

“The key barrier to abortion in Saskatchewan is really the centralization of services,” Wotherspoon said.

Surgical abortions are only performed in Regina and Saskatoon. However, patient requirements vary with Regina accepting people up to 18 gestational weeks without a referral and Saskatoon capping its services at 12 weeks with a doctor’s referral.

Regina and Saskatoon have developed policies for accessing abortion services in each site based on the providers of those services, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health. Because of this, the care models for surgical abortion services currently vary at the two sites.

The drug used in medical abortions is funded through the province. However, Wotherspoon said it can still be difficult to access depending on location.

“Outside of (Regina and Saskatoon), it’s really a patchwork of physicians who may or may not be willing to provide a medical abortion, and pharmacists who may or may not be willing to dispense a medical abortion,” she said.

RASN is in the process of developing an abortion aid fund to assist in any financial barriers, such as travel and accommodations.

Trained volunteers will drive people to and from appointments, and help connect patients with pro-choice clinics as well as abortion information.

Similar supports are offered to those in central Saskatchewan.

The Saskatoon Abortion Support Network (SASN) launched in 2020 with the same goal in mind: reducing barriers.

“In many cases, it is more difficult and people have to travel further within Saskatchewan to get an abortion than they do if they lived in, say, North Dakota,” said SASN executive director Angie Kells.

Last year, SASN helped seven people seeking abortions. Kells said the group has helped 11 people so far this year.

“Everyone accesses abortion,” Kells said.

“We have helped folks who are new to Canada. We have helped Indigenous folks. We have helped White folks. We’ve helped young folks and people in their forties.”

Kells and Wotherspoon hope awareness around abortion will help de-stigmatize the procedure.

The organizations plan to collaborate in the future to bring supports to a wider range of people.

“If we need to get someone down to Regina, it will be fantastic to have someone on the grounds there if we need additional support,” Kells said.

RASN and SASN are in need of donations and volunteers.

People seeking support can find information here.