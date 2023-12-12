Volunteer hit by vehicle at Moose Jaw Santa Claus parade, driver ticketed

A driver in Moose Jaw is facing multiple tickets after colliding with a volunteer during the city’s annual Santa Claus parade.

Police responded to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, according to a news release.

Officers found the 45-year-old victim who had been working as a volunteer for the Santa Claus parade – which was in progress at the time.

Police determined that a driver had tried to illegally turn east onto the 100 block of High Street West from a local business, which was closed in both directions.

The victim, who was wearing a hi-vis jacket, tried to stop the driver from completing their turn and was hit – with the vehicle running over his leg.

He was taken to hospital with extensive injuries to his left leg.

The driver faces several tickets including disobeying traffic control device, illegal left turn, driving without due care and attention and failing to obey the direction of a flag person.