Volunteer levels returning to normal in Victoria, but with changes in behaviours

For many non-profits, volunteers are their lifeline. But during the pandemic, the number of volunteers active in the Greater Victoria region have dwindled.

Fortunately, a new survey conducted by Volunteer Victoria shows that people who are willing to donate their time are coming back.

Elizabeth Fagan has been volunteering at the Swan Lake Nature House since 2007.

"Truthfully, I get to hangout with some of my scaly friends here," said Fagan, as she held a 35-year-old royal ball python named Peach Pits.

She gives two to three hours of her time every week, caring for four exotic and a few native snakes at the Nature House at Swan Lake.

But, during the height of the pandemic, that was put on hold.

"People who were involved in volunteering with administrative tasks and animal care or education, that was all put on hold," said Fagan.

"Of course as COVID hit, everything stopped," said Julia Dawson, community coordinator at the Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary.

Through much of 2020 and into the start of 2021, the Nature House had less than 20 volunteers. As things now begin to get back to normal, people are once again offering up their time.

"They have slowly been coming back over 2021," said Dawson.

VOLUNTEER ATTITUDE SHIFTS

According to a survey conducted by Volunteer Victoria, that seems to be the case everywhere.

"About 76 per cent said they want to come back to volunteering in person," said Lisa Mort-Putland, executive director of Volunteer Victoria.

But there is a caveat.

"But when they comeback, they want to volunteer on their own terms and they’ve articulated that they’ve had time to process," said Mort-Putland.

The survey found that many former volunteers revaluated their priorities during the pandemic.

"(Volunteers aren't) going back to complete tasks anymore," said Mort-Putland. "They were going to go back to volunteering to fulfill their personal needs."

The highest demographic of volunteers are actually made up of people between the ages of 15 to 25, although older volunteers give the most hours.

"So we really had to do a pivot, and that included so many changes, including technology," said Christine Hewitt, executive director of CFAX Santas Anonymous.

CFAX Santas Anonymous is a 44-year-old charity that is 99 per cent volunteer driven.

When COVID-19 hit, the charity had to keep going and technology got them through it.

"We had to recruit new volunteers in 2021 to help us with that technology shift," said Hewitt.

Hewitt says those volunteers in 2021 got the charity through the pandemic, and heading into 2022 they will be needed again.

For many volunteer groups, pandemic changes will be sticking around going forward.