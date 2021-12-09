Volunteer shortfall filled at Lake Huron Fishing Club

A week ago, there were concerns about the future of the Lake Huron Fishing Club and the 250,000 fish they put into Lake Huron each year, because of a shortage of volunteers.

“You need people here, or the hatchery isn’t going to be around. It takes a lot of hours to do everything that needs to be done around here,” says Richard Elliott Jr., a director with the Lake Huron Fishing Club.

But a call for help, via Facebook, just a few days ago has brought in an overwhelming response.

“In a few short days, we went from 11 people to well over 40 now, and the calls keep coming,” says Michael Hahn, vice-president of the club.

Since 1983, local volunteers in Kincardine and Port Elgin have been raising trout and salmon to stock Lake Huron and connecting tributaries. But it’s hard work, taking 16 months and approximately 500 hours of aquatic care to get the fish from eggs to stocking size.

“Everyday there is someone here, even Christmas Day. They’re picking eggs, picking out dead fish, filling the feeders, checking the water temperature, cleaning tanks. There is so much to do to keep this place running,” says Elliott.

So when the volunteers dried up, there was real concern about the club and the thousands of fish they stock the lake with each year.

A recent Ministry of Natural Resources study found that more than 50 per cent of the trout in the Saugeen River are raised by volunteers at the Lake Huron Fishing Club.

“We raise the fish for people to catch, and so if you’re an angler and you love fishing Lake Huron and its tributaries, all we ask is that you pitch in and roll up your sleeves every once in a while,” says Hahn.

To learn more about the club and their volunteer opportunities, you can go to www.lakehuronfishingclub.com.