Volunteer 'snow moles' report state of Ottawa sidewalks
While driving and parking are a major topic of discussion in the winter, sidewalk accessibility can be an afterthought.
But not for one volunteer program in Ottawa. “Snow moles”, run by the Council on Aging of Ottawa, aims to make sidewalks more accessible for everybody.
“Anybody can be a volunteer,” says Mary Haller, who is the community leader for the Civic Hospital area. “If you’ve done a walk, you just go to the Council on Aging website and a snow moles questionnaire is on the main page… it takes less than five minutes. Anybody in the city can do it.”
Sandra Stec, a community leader in Centertown, says, “The corners, if it’s not cleared completely, it tends to either get icy, or there’s a giant puddle for people to have to get around.”
The program has run since 2018. Answers to the questionnaire are compiled at the end of the snow season, and reported to the city. Residents can send their reports online until March 31.
-
Saint John Harbour Passage gets $1.5M for trail expansionThe Harbour Passage trails in Saint John, N.B., will be longer thanks to a big influx of cash from federal and municipal governments.
-
Surgical wait times unlikely to improve without new ORs: P.E.I. auditor generalPrince Edward Island’s auditor general says surgical wait times are unlikely to improve without serious infrastructure upgrades.
-
Black community in Nova Scotia town opposes development near recreation centreThe mayor of New Glasgow, N.S., says a decision to build a long-term care facility in the heart of the town's historic Black neighbourhood will be reviewed after members of the community raised objections.
-
'Dream come true' for young GTA students controlling moon rover in simulated space missionA group of Grade 6 students in Mississauga put their heads together for a simulated space mission where they remote controlled a rover to find ice on the moon.
-
B.C. rescue group receives dozens of hummingbirds amid cold snapBitterly cold temperatures in southern British Columbia have prompted a "dramatic increase" in the number of hummingbird admissions to the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC.
-
'This is truly a dream come true': London, Ont. man wins $152K jackpotA husband and father from London is still in shock after winning a jackpot worth more than $152,000 earlier this month.
-
NAIT/Blatchford LRT station to open, connecting 30,000 residents and students to downtownPhase one of the Metro Line Northwest LRT extension has been finished ahead of schedule and within budget.
-
Ottawa cop found guilty of assault gets suspended sentenceOttawa Police Const. Goran Beric walked out of court Tuesday after a judge handed him a suspended sentence with 30 months probation.
-
Toronto MP slams city’s threat of a 16.5% property tax increase if Ottawa doesn’t help outA Toronto MP is lashing out against the City of Toronto's proposal to tack on an extra six per cent property tax increase to a base proposal of 10.5 per cent more if the federal government doesn't provide the city with additional funding to support refugees and asylum-seekers.