Volunteers at residential school memorial won’t leave until city commits to new monument

The volunteers who have been keeping a vigil over a memorial to children who died in residential schools say they have no plans to leave Robson Square until the city delivers a commitment to create a permanent monument.

Haida artist Tamara Bell created the tribute in May of 2021, just after the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc announced the discovery of 215 possible unmarked children’s graves at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

“It was so important that I do something rather than just sit by myself and be so completely traumatized,” Bell told CTV News.

Bell went out and bought 215 pairs of tiny shoes and set them up on the steps on the south side of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The memorial quickly became a gathering place for people to share their grief.

“It has been an incredible space for healing. And we as Indigenous people in Vancouver, we don’t really have anywhere to go,” she said.

Bell has not had any formal involvement with the site since the first few days nearly two years ago – but she supports a group of volunteers that took over its maintenance.

Some of those people have been living at the site in tents.

Since November of last year, the City of Vancouver has been trying to reach an agreement with the volunteers to wind the memorial down.

Those who have been keeping watch over the site say they won’t go until the city makes a firm commitment to build what they call a ‘healing garden’ in a space nearby.

“The City acknowledges that there is still a need for mourning and healing spaces,” the city said in a statement. “While the temporary memorial cannot remain at Robson Square, the City is committed to continuing to work with xʷməθkʷəy̓əm, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh, and səlilwətaɬ Nations and Urban Indigenous communities to create spaces in the public realm for this purpose.”

Bell and the volunteers say there is a suitable space just a few metres south of the existing monument – but the city hasn’t committed to any specific site.

“To-date no decisions have been made by the City or Park Board regarding the form or the location of such space, however, the City will ensure that both the artist and the volunteers are invited to participate in these future conversations, anticipated to be led by the local Nations,” the city said in its statement.

In March, the city said it had the support of the three local First Nations in its effort to bring the memorial to an end.

“The City thanks the Nations for their guidance and understanding during this process and will continue working with them as we bring the memorial to a close,” a city statement said at the time.

According to Bell, since the city put out that statement, volunteers at the site have been subject to racial abuse.

"Violence, anger, verbal abuse, taunts, and it really was a siren call for people who are anti-Indigenous to come here and spew hate,” said Bell, who said some people also directed their anger towards her online.

May 28 marks the two-year anniversary of the memorial’s installation, and it does not appear the volunteers keeping vigil over it have any plans to pack up before then.

It’s not clear what action, if any, the city is prepared to take in an effort to force them out.