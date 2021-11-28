Volunteers brighten Christmas in Greater Sudbury

There are 17 Community Action Networks known as CANs in Greater Sudbury. They are volunteer based and bring people together to build healthy connected communities.

In Valley East, several volunteers were out decorating a local park to bring some cheer and brightness this holiday season.

“It was started way back when the city amalgamated. And what we do is basically communicate between the different areas in my case Valley East to the city,” said Suzanne Leblanc, the chair of the Valley East Community Action Network.

“Concerns many be things we would like done. We also like to encourage people to participate in events try to being them closer together, try to develop community pride.”

Volunteers said they throughly enjoy giving of their time to give the community a sense of connection especially during the pandemic.

“We wanted something concrete that people could see and enjoy and get some pleasure out of. It doesn’t cost a lot to the community so it just adds a bit more of a festive feeling and that’s what we were aiming for,” said Michelle Labelle, a volunteer with the Valley East Community Acton Network.

“Because yes in pandemic you need to have something that is fun that gives some pleasure but is safe at the same time.”

Officials with the Valley East Community Action Network said it’s all about communication and connection.

“Volunteerism is kinda what makes a community. In my time I have volunteered through youth sports like many others here. If you ask them they have volunteered in many other places as well," said Mike Parent, a volunteer with the Valley East Community Action Network.

“It’s what ties and binds a community. In my personal opinion we need more of this especially in these times.”

There will be an outdoor gathering Dec. 5 to light up the Howard Armstrong Park in Hanmer to help spark the festive spirit.