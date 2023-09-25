Volunteers build beds for kids in need
An army of volunteers gathered in Windsor Sunday to build beds for kids in need.
Four different Rotary groups from Windsor were the free labour today — volunteering their time to build beds with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
It’s the local chapter of a charity which started three years ago to fill the need.
It’s estimated two-three per cent of kids across Canada go to sleep at night without a proper bed — and the charity is making a big dent.
Over those three years, volunteers have built 425 beds for kids, including 27 Sunday alone.
The founder and president of the local chapter, Brian Cyncora, says the beds cost about $450 to make, but the value to the recipient is priceless.
“And when they get that not only are we giving a needy child a bed, we're giving them a hand up,” he said. “We’re helping them get that night’s sleep so that they can address the challenges of tomorrow, well rested.”
