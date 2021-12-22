Volunteers driving drive-thru vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ont.

Cases continue to reach new heights in Kingston, Ont. and the city continues to have the highest rate of COVID-19 in the county per 100,000 cases.

At a major drive-through vaccine clinic, while doctors handle the shots, hundreds of community members are signing up to volunteer their time to help the vaccination effort, taking on tasks like checking people in and directing traffic.

Mark Allen has worked at four of the drive-through clinics that aim to vaccinate 5,000 people a day.

“I have time to be able to invest, so (I thought) how can I help out?” he says. “So this is a great way…It’s the holidays. We always want to find a way of helping and with a vaccine that we have available, and the soaring numbers we have in Kingston, it’s just great to be able to have this opportunity.”

Allen describes himself as semi-retired. He says he’s been working with public health in various ways during the pandemic, and has been taking patients' information and helping the new volunteers learn the system.

He’s one of hundreds of non-medical volunteers from all sectors - from teachers, to engineers, to university professors - helping lend a hand.

With more than 1,500 active COVID-19 cases in the region as of Wednesday, he says it’s about answering the call to get doses in arms.

“I think that’s what’s really motivating people. They can see a big return on their investment. They’re there for a few hours and we know two thousand people got done in a couple hours. So, that’s really nice.”

The clinics are vaccinating more than 5,000 people a day, and are on track to vaccinate more than 25,000 people in the next few weeks.

They are being organized by a volunteer as well, Dr. Elaine Ma, a family doctor who taking it upon herself to coordinate each clinic. Popular though the pandemic, these latest events are the largest the region has seen so far.

“I was absolutely confident we could get our community to step forward and do this,” she explains. “So it was just a matter of saying, ‘What do we need to get it done?’”

Andrea Carrie is a Grade 12 teacher; she says she was getting her own third dose on Saturday when she decided to help.

“I saw all these people out in a snow storm and I just really wanted to be a part of it,” she says.

Now, she helps direct traffic.

“This is my week off, kind of; I have a lot of marking to do and a lot of prep to do, but I really wanted to be a part here,” she says. “And for my own children at home, I wanted to be a role model for them.”

With a few more clinics scheduled in the coming days, and thousands signed up to get their boosters, volunteers like Allen are not slowing down any time soon.

“The best part is that we see the cars line up,” he says. “That makes us feel good.”