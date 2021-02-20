An outreach program has sprung up in Barrie to fill the most immediate needs of people experiencing homelessness.

Christine Nayler and a collection of volunteers have been outside the city's warming centre at the downtown transit station, sharing breakfast.

Nayler says the effort was born from a desire to pay tribute to her son Ryan, who died of drug poisoning in November.

"He lived with concurrent disorders...mental illness and substance use disorder, so we wanted to do something in the community for people that were struggling," Nayler said Saturday.

She didn't want to duplicate the work of other programs like the Salvation Army that offer food and other supports later in the day.

But Breakfast-on-the-Go fills a critical gap in the day.

Nayler says the launch of the program has received huge support through donations of time and food.

Some of the program's current needs include individual packets of instant hot chocolate and oatmeal, meal replacements, wrapped cheese slices, yogurt, and bowls.

Financial support can be e-transferred to the Burton Avenue United Church through treasurerbauc@outlook.com , but donors should specify the funds are for the breakfast program.