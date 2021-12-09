Volunteers helping Sault seniors curling championship run smoothly

Despite concerns surrounding increasing COVID-19 cases in Sault Ste. Marie, officials with the 2021 Everest Seniors Curling Championship say the tournament has gone off with few problems.

That's thanks in no small part to 100 volunteers who are helping keep the tournament running smoothly.

"It's a lot of fun -- I mean, we've been meeting regularly, weekly and sometimes more often than that, to pull all the logistics together," said Jim Cronin, a volunteer for the tournament.

"COVID restrictions were challenging at first, but thankfully, we've been able to do this after the tournament was cancelled last year."

Cronin said some of the players had some doubts when flying into the Sault, as they were made aware of the current situation in Algoma.

"It took a lot of communication to ease their minds," he said. "But now that they're here, I mean flying into Sault Ste. Marie in the middle of winter is always challenging, but they made it here and now they're well into the competition."

The tournament wraps up on Saturday.