Volunteers looking to help clean up B.C. container ship debris asked to wait

As debris from a hobbled container ship off Vancouver Island continues to wash up on shore, a B.C. ocean conservation group is urging people not to head to the beach to help clean up just yet.

In an email to supporters and media on Friday, Sointula-based Living Oceans Society urged members of the public not to attempt to clean up debris from the 109 containers that fell off of the MV Zim Kingston.

"Help may be needed in the coming days, but right now the incident command structure is in place and crews are working to assess the damage and make plans," Living Oceans wrote. "At this time, additional people on the beaches represent only another hazard to be managed."

Dozens of shipping containers were tossed from the Zim Kingston as it approached Vancouver Island in rough seas on Friday, Oct. 22.

Shortly after the containers slipped overboard, the vessel also suffered a serious fire inside some of the containers that remained on board. The blaze took several days to put out.

Last week, the vessel's owner said it had hired a specialized marine service company to conduct a cleanup on the stricken vessel. The same company will be tasked with searching for the missing containers.

"Debris removed from west coast beaches has no place to go unless it is recovered through the process set up to respond to the spill," Living Oceans said. "It will have to be properly sorted for recycling potential and transported to appropriate facilities. Living Oceans has volunteered to help with debris collection, sorting and disposal and will be calling on the public for volunteers at the appropriate time."

The organization invited supporters interested in volunteering to help with the cleanup to check its Facebook page for updates.