Volunteers maintain and improve Garson cemetery

There is a fundraising barbecue Sunday in Garson. What makes the event unique is the location. It's being held in a cemetery with donations helping the local hospice.

The St. John's Cemetery Improvement Group is made up of 18 volunteers. They donate their time to fundraise for improvements, maintenance and landscaping.

"A lot of the guys here have family here so they care about it," said John Monaghan, a member of the group.

“They see the improvements over the years they see that we are here to do some good changes.”

Monaghan was a gravedigger at the cemetery in the 1980s.

"All we had around here (were) just a couple of shovels and an old Makita plugger, so everything was pretty strenuous to dig, you know,” he said.

“So things just got better and better you know we found ways to make things better."

The bigger projects the volunteers have tackled include building a new maintenance building, installing this chain link fence around the cemetery to keep recreational vehicles out and installing an irrigation system to keep the grounds lush.

There is also regular maintenance to keep the ground level as gravesites sink over time.

"We do a lot of the tree trimming here we do the tree planting ground levelling and we keep the benches maintained and the monuments cleaned and that's important," said Terry Larocque, another member.

Monaghan said he started the group to bring a sense of peace and tranquility to the cemetery and out of respect for people's resting place.

"You can see the beautiful monuments. Imagine if nobody took care of the grounds you know the monuments and the trees make the cemetery I would say," he said.

On Sunday, the group will host a BBQ at the cemetery from noon to 3 p.m. with proceeds donated to the Maison McCulloch Hospice.

There will be information available on cemetery plot costs, burial locations and cemetery improvement projects.

The group said its next project is to install an information cubical to help visitors source where people are buried in the cemetery.